Al Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE, NAS 0-0 ETT, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo comes close to scoring with header

NAS vs ETT: Follow live updates of the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match from the King Saud University Stadium.

Updated : Dec 22, 2023 21:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the King Cup quarter-final football match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh on December 11, 2023.
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the King Cup quarter-final football match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh on December 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the King Cup quarter-final football match between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh on December 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League match from the King Saud University Stadium.

  • December 22, 2023 21:08
    37’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Al Ettifaq booking: Moussa Dembele sees the first booking of the night as he gets a yellow card. 

  • December 22, 2023 21:07
    37’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Ronaldo goes for goal from an Al Nassr freekick, but the wall does its job by blocking the shot. 

  • December 22, 2023 21:06
    35’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Al-Ghanam’s pinpoint cross from the right finds Ronaldo, who guides the ball towards goal with his head. Victor stays alert to make the save. The header was straight at goal. It seems Ronaldo had slightly misjudged the timing of the header, which made it easier for the Al Ettifaq keeper. 

  • December 22, 2023 21:04
    34’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Mane flicks the ball to Ronaldo, who takes down the ball with his chest and then shoots at goal on the turn. It would have been a ‘Goal of the Season’ contender had that gone in but the Portuguese misses the target by quite a distance. 

  • December 22, 2023 21:02
    32 NAS 0-0 ETT

    Ronaldo crosses from the left in the hope of finding a teammate but the ball goes straight to Victor, who catches it without fuss. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:57
    27’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Most of the attacking has been initiated by Al Nassr as expected, but Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq has shown good discipline at the back till now. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:53
    22’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Wijnaldum crosses low from the left to fi nd Dembele. The latter tries to get a shot away but Laporte makes a fantastic tackle to deny the Ettifaq forward. The offside flag is eventually shown, so even if Dembele had scored, it would not have mattered.

  • December 22, 2023 20:49
    19’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Ronaldo does well to slow down the play, hold the ball and then, he tries to thread a pass to Fofana, who had made a run inside the box. However, Henderson stays alert to read the danger and make the clearance. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:46
    16’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    A scoring opportunity on the other side as Al Ettifaq opens up the Al Nassr defence. Dembele, one-on-one with Nawaf, shoots at goal but the angle was against him, allowing the Al Nassr keeper to make the save. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:45
    15’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Otavio finds Mane in space and passes the ball to him. Mane makes way inside the Ettifaq box and shoots at goal under pressure. However, he fails to hit the target. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:42
    12’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Henderson tries to find Quaison with an aerial through ball but the former’s pass is too heavy, which sends the ball out of play. Quaison tried his best to chase the ball but failed to get a hold of the ball. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:39
    10’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Ronaldo goes directly for goal from an Al Nassr freekick. He catches his shot well, but Ettifaq keeper matched Ronaldo’s shot with a good save to clear the danger. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:38
    8’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Otavio uses the outside of his boot to find Ronaldo, who tries to take the ball in his stride. However, he fails to do so and loses possession. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:34
    5’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    Al Ettifaq sub: IN- Hamed Al-Ghamdi OUT- Ahmed Al-Ghamdi

  • December 22, 2023 20:33
    4’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    An unfortunate end of the night for Al-Ghamdi as the head injury forces him to get subbed off. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:31
    1’ NAS 0-0 ETT

    A clash of heads between Al Nassr’s Alawjami and Ettifaq’s Al-Ghamdi in the very first minute of the match and it doesn’t look good. Medical staff of both teams are on the pitch for treatment. 

  • December 22, 2023 20:29
    Kick-off!

    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq is underway at the King Saud University Stadium. 

  • December 22, 2023 19:57
    Al Ettifaq lineup!
  • December 22, 2023 19:56
    Al Nassr lineup!
  • December 22, 2023 19:56
    Preview

    Al Nassr will play Al Ettifaq to the King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

    AL Nassr returned to winning ways in the league in its last match after a 3-0 loss to Al Hilal earlier this month. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Otavio, and Talisca helped it register a 4-1 win over local rivals Al Riyadh.

    The host continued its positive form in the King’s Cup as well, afte clinching a dominating 5-2 win over Al Shabab in the quarterfinals. 

    Al Ettifaq is unbeaten in its last seven games in all competitions and fell to a 2-0 loss to Al Taawoun last week. Following its poor run of form, it dropped to eighth place in the league table. It has 24 points to its name, trailing the hosts, which is in second place.

