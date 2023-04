England’s Michael Oliver was the referee for the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr game in Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday.

Affiliated to the Football Association, Oliver was not assigned to any game in the Champions League fixtures this week and sent out to Saudi Arabia.

Even in the past, referees from European countries have officiated in the Saudi Pro League. Spain’s Mateu Lahoz was in charge of a game featuring Cristiano Ronaldo