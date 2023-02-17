Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE: Confirmed lineups, Ronaldo starts, when, where to watch CR7 in action, updates, score

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Taawoun, being played at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Starting lineups: Al Nassr: Nawaf (GK), Sultan, Mado, Alamri, Konan, Gustavo, Al Hassan, Ghareeb, Ayman, Sami, Ronaldo Al Taawoun: Mailson (GK), Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Naldo Gomez, Hassan Kadesh, Suleiman Hazazi, Ahraf Al-Mahdawi; Alvaro Midran, Saad Nasser, Fahad Al-Rashidi, Alejandro Caco, Leander Tawamba

MATCH PREVIEW

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his goalscoring streak in the Saudi Pro League when Al Nassr plays Al Taawoun at Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Friday.

Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick for the Saudi club in the previous match against Al-Wehda and now has five goals in three games.

Al Nassr will also look for goals from Anderson Talisca, the highest goal scorer in the league, with 13 goals this season.

The club returned to winning ways in the league after a 4-0 win in the previous match and has just two wins in its last five games.

With 37 points from 16 matches so far, Ronaldo’s side will have the chance to go on top with a win in this match against Al-Tawoun.

Placed two spots below Al Nassr, at fifth, Al Taawoun comes into the match after a loss to Al Fateh and also has two wins and a draw in its last five games.

For it, a win here will proper it into the top four, allowing it to fight for AFC Champions League qualification.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun H2H record:

Played: 19 | Al Nassr: 12 | Al Wehda: 5 | Draw: 2