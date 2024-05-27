MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview, prediction

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad to be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : May 27, 2024 07:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Al Hilal.
File Photo: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Al Hilal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Al Hilal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Al Nassr will face Al Ittihad in the final Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match on Monday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Al Nassr is heading into the match after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Al Riyadh wheras Ittihad had a dominant win over Damac.

Ronaldo has 33 goals this season and is one goal shy of equalling Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Saudi Pro League season (34).

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al Ghanam, Lajami, Al-Amri, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Brozovic, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Al Ittihad XI: Mahasnah; Al Yami, Al Mosa, Kadesh, Al-Shanqeeti; Kante, Al Nashri, F Al-Ghamdi; Jota, Haji, A Al-Ghamdi

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad start?
The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on May 27, Monday, at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
Where to watch the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Ittihad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview, prediction
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men beat Argentina 5-4, Harmanpreet scores hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  3. India 5-4 Argentina HIGHLIGHTS, FIH Pro League hockey: Harmanpreet hat-trick helps Men in Blue win high-scoring thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony Full List of Awards: Sunil Narine gets Most Valuable Player of the Season; Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Final: Sunil Narine wins the Most Valuable Player of the season award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview, prediction
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024 warm up: Full schedule of international friendlies before Lionel Messi and Co. begin title defence
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci announces retirement at the age of 37
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG coach Enrique says entire team will have to step up to replace Mbappe
    Reuters
  5. Robert Taylor lifts short-handed Inter Miami over Vancouver
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview, prediction
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men beat Argentina 5-4, Harmanpreet scores hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  3. India 5-4 Argentina HIGHLIGHTS, FIH Pro League hockey: Harmanpreet hat-trick helps Men in Blue win high-scoring thriller
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony Full List of Awards: Sunil Narine gets Most Valuable Player of the Season; Virat Kohli wins Orange Cap
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Final: Sunil Narine wins the Most Valuable Player of the season award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment