Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview, prediction

Al Nassr will face Al Ittihad in the final Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match on Monday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
Al Nassr is heading into the match after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Al Riyadh wheras Ittihad had a dominant win over Damac.
Ronaldo has 33 goals this season and is one goal shy of equalling Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Saudi Pro League season (34).
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al Ghanam, Lajami, Al-Amri, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Brozovic, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo
Al Ittihad XI: Mahasnah; Al Yami, Al Mosa, Kadesh, Al-Shanqeeti; Kante, Al Nashri, F Al-Ghamdi; Jota, Haji, A Al-Ghamdi
