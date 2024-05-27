Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview, prediction

Al Nassr will face Al Ittihad in the final Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match on Monday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Al Nassr is heading into the match after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Al Riyadh wheras Ittihad had a dominant win over Damac.

Ronaldo has 33 goals this season and is one goal shy of equalling Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Saudi Pro League season (34).

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Al Ghanam, Lajami, Al-Amri, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Yahya, Brozovic, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

Al Ittihad XI: Mahasnah; Al Yami, Al Mosa, Kadesh, Al-Shanqeeti; Kante, Al Nashri, F Al-Ghamdi; Jota, Haji, A Al-Ghamdi

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO