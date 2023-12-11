MagazineBuy Print

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE score: SHB 1-2 NAS, King Cup quarterfinals; ronaldo in the starting 11, Mane scores second goal for Nassr

SHB v NAS: Catch the live score and match updates from the King Cup quarterfinals match between Al Shabab and Al Nassr at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Dec 11, 2023 23:59 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO- Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo
FILE PHOTO- Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO- Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s the live score and updates from the King Cup of Champions quarterfinals match between Al Shabab and Al Nassr at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • December 11, 2023 23:59
    28’ - Al Nassr goes ahead!

    Al Nassr wins possession and breaks on a quick counter with Mane who plays a pass to Otavia, who driblles ahead and plays it sback to Mane in front of open goal, fooling the keeper, as Al Nassr goes ahead. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:55
    24’ - AL SHABAB EQUALISES!

    Carlos Junior was left unmarked during a corner as the Al Shabab attacker heads the ball into the net. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:54
    23’

    Fofana plays the perfect scorpion kick pass to Ronaldo right in front of goal but the Portuguese’s strike is saved by the diving keeper. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:52
    21’

    Ghareeb plays a pass behind to Ronaldo who was unmarked inside the box, but his shot didn’t connect porperly and the ball goes out for a corner after a deflection. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:50
    20’ - Yellow to Mowallad

    Mowallad tackles Ronaldo from behind and completely misses the ball. Ref awards a yellow. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:48
    17’ - AL NASSR SCORES!!!

    Mane sets the ball up for Fofana inside the box which is saved by the keeper, but Fofana shoots again from the rebound and scores the opening goal. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:46
    15’ - Carrasco misses pen!

    Yannik Carrasco slips right at the spot as the ball powers over the crossbar into the stands. Chance wasted for Al Shabab. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:44
    14’ - Al Shabab gets a penalty!

    Ghareeb trips Carassco inside the box and Al Shabab is gifted a crucial penalty. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:43
    13’

    Ronaldo stands in his iconic pose and takes a free-kick from 20 yards but his shot goes through the wall but is saved brilliantly by Seung Gyu, Al Shabab’s keeper. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:42
    12’

    Sadio Mane plays a cutting pass into the box to Otavia but the attacker misjudges the run as the ball rolls behind his legs to Al Shabab. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:41
    10’

    Shabab makes a brilliant play as Mowallad gets a through ball inside the box but fluffs his first time finish straight towards the keeper. Al Shabab could have gotten an early lead. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:39
    8’

    Fofana gives away possession deep into the defensive half as Al Shabab breaks into an attack that ends with an off-side call. 

  • December 11, 2023 23:33
    KICK-OFF!

    The game kicks off as the heavyweight Al Nassr eyes a semifinal spot. 

  • December 11, 2023 22:47
    Al Shabab’s starting 11
  • December 11, 2023 22:46
    Al Nassr lineup is here!
  • December 11, 2023 22:17
    MATCH PREVIEW: Al Shabab vs Al Nassr

    Al Shabab hosts Al Nassr in the King Cup quarterfinals on Monday, December 11, 2023 at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh. 

    The home side is struggling in the Saudi Pro League however it will be hoping to shine in the domestic tournament. Al Nassr is flying high in the league but just edged past Al Ettifaq by one goal in extra-time during the round of 16 clash. 

    Al Nassr is heading into the game with a dominant win over Al Riyadh in its last game and will be eyeing the semifinal spot. 

