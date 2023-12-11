Al Shabab vs Al Nassr LIVE score: SHB 1-2 NAS, King Cup quarterfinals; ronaldo in the starting 11, Mane scores second goal for Nassr

MATCH PREVIEW: Al Shabab vs Al Nassr

Al Shabab hosts Al Nassr in the King Cup quarterfinals on Monday, December 11, 2023 at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh.

The home side is struggling in the Saudi Pro League however it will be hoping to shine in the domestic tournament. Al Nassr is flying high in the league but just edged past Al Ettifaq by one goal in extra-time during the round of 16 clash.

Al Nassr is heading into the game with a dominant win over Al Riyadh in its last game and will be eyeing the semifinal spot.