Alan Pardew donates bonus for Den Haag's Eredivisie survival

Alan Pardew will not accept a bonus for ADO Den Haag retaining its Eredivisie status and has asked the club to give the money to the Dutch health service or non-playing staff.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced on Friday that the season had been ended because of coronavirus lockdown measures, with no champions crowned, no teams promoted and none relegated.

Den Haag was second-bottom of the table, the same position it was in when Pardew took over as manager last December. It was reported that Pardew was set to earn GBP 100,000 if the club avoided relegation, but the former Newcastle United boss set the record straight on Sunday.

He said in a statement: "When I signed for ADO there was a bonus clause in my contract for avoiding relegation, however, the figure is not the one being reported by the press.

"These clauses are standard practice in the majority of managers' contracts around the world. It was my understanding that this clause would only be activated if we had finished the season and ADO had avoided relegation. However, on a technicality issue with regard to the way the Dutch season ended, I was informed ADO intended to pay the bonus.

"I immediately contacted the club and told them not to pay me the money and to either give it to the non-playing staff at the club or donate it to Holland's health service to help in their efforts to beat COVID-19.

"I hope that this clears up any misunderstandings caused by the press reports.

"The thoughts and prayers of myself and my family are with everyone around the world who has suffered or are suffering from this terrible virus."