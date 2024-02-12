MagazineBuy Print

Morata injury update: Champions League’s top-scorer this season sustains knee injury

Atletico, which next hosts Las Palmas in the league on Saturday before visiting Inter Milan for the Champions League last 16, did not reveal a timeline for Morata’s return.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 17:21 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The 31-year-old Spain captain is also Atletico's leading goalscorer in La Liga this season, having netted 13 times in 22 matches.
The 31-year-old Spain captain is also Atletico's leading goalscorer in La Liga this season, having netted 13 times in 22 matches. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The 31-year-old Spain captain is also Atletico’s leading goalscorer in La Liga this season, having netted 13 times in 22 matches. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata sustained a bone contusion and sprained the internal lateral ligament of his right knee during the 1-0 defeat by Sevilla, the La Liga club said on Monday.

The joint-top-scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season with five goals from six matches, Morata had limped off the pitch in tears during the 46th minute on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Sevilla continues its recovery with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Atletico, which next hosts Las Palmas in the league on Saturday before visiting Italian side Inter Milan for the first leg of the Champions League last 16 next week, did not reveal a timeline for Morata’s return.

“On Monday morning he underwent an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury... He is awaiting further treatment,” Atletico said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Spain captain is also Atletico’s leading goalscorer in La Liga this season, having netted 13 times in 22 matches.

