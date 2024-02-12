MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Sevilla continues its recovery with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Isaac Romero scored a 15th-minute winner to give Sevilla its second straight league victory after a run of five winless matches that included four losses.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 08:20 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AP
Sevilla’s Orjan Nyland and Sergio Ramos celebrate after the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid.
Sevilla’s Orjan Nyland and Sergio Ramos celebrate after the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: Marcelo del Pozo/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Sevilla’s Orjan Nyland and Sergio Ramos celebrate after the La Liga match against Atletico Madrid. | Photo Credit: Marcelo del Pozo/ REUTERS

Sevilla continued its recovery with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid that ended a 10-match winless streak at home and moved it further away from the relegation zone on Sunday.

Isaac Romero scored a 15th-minute winner to give Sevilla its second straight league victory after a run of five winless matches that included four losses. Sevilla hadn’t won in eight league games, matching its worst ever winless streak in the competition from back in the 1960s.

The victory jumped Sevilla to 15th place, six points from the relegation zone.

Atletico increased its winless streak to three matches in all competitions and saw its title chances in the Spanish league diminish. Diego Simeone’s team stayed in fourth place, 13 points from leader Real Madrid, which routed second-place Girona 4-0 at home on Saturday.

Atletico was coming off a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey that ended its 28-game unbeaten run at home across all tournaments. Before that, it needed a stoppage-time equalizer to draw 1-1 at Real Madrid in the league. Atletico had eliminated Sevilla 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey at home in January.

Atletico striker Álvaro Morata couldn’t finish the first half with an apparent knee injury that prompted him to leave the field in tears.

