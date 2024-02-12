MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast rallies to beat Nigeria 2-1 and win Africa Cup of Nations

Sebastian Haller fired in from close range in the 81st minute to complete the turnaround after Franck Kessie drew the host nation level in the 62nd, following William Troost-Ekong’s opener.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 07:39 IST , Abidjan - 2 MINS READ

AP
Ivory Coast ‘s Max-Alain Gradel and Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara raise the trophy after the African Cup of Nations final match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.
Ivory Coast ‘s Max-Alain Gradel and Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara raise the trophy after the African Cup of Nations final match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/ AP
infoIcon

Ivory Coast ‘s Max-Alain Gradel and Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara raise the trophy after the African Cup of Nations final match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/ AP

Sebastien Haller scored late for Ivory Coast to come from behind and win the African Cup of Nations with a 2-1 victory over rival Nigeria in the final on Sunday.

Haller fired in from close range in the 81st minute to complete the turnaround after Franck Kessie drew the host nation level in the 62nd.

It’s Ivory Coast’s third title after wins in 1992 and 2015, both won on penalties.

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong had scored in the 38th against the run of play with a header to a corner. The Super Eagles had been outplayed in the first half and really only threatened again in a desperate attempt to equalize after Haller’s goal.

Troost-Ekong also scored when the teams last met in the group stage for Nigeria’s 1-0 win.

ALSO READ: Madrid’s Bellingham to miss Leipzig UCL trip with ankle sprain

That had been just the start of the Elephants’ troubles as Ivory Coast was almost eliminated in its next match. It fired its coach but recorded unlikely comeback wins over defending champion Senegal and Mali in the knockout stage, before Haller fired the team into the final with the winning goal against Congo in the semifinals.

Nigeria conceded as many goals in the final as it had in all its previous games in the tournament. Coach José Peseiro had banked on a mean defense to earn what would have been the Super Eagles’ fourth title.

In the final, Ivory Coast’s pressure finally paid off when Kessié’s header to Adingra’s corner set off a tumult of joy in the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium. Kessié ran to the corner and raised his hand to his forehead in salute as the sea of orange-clad fans rippled in delight.

Haller’s winner set off celebrations that will last long through the night in Abidjan and elsewhere.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

