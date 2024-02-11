MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match

Mbappe was rested in PSG’s 3-1 win over Lille on Saturday as Luis Enrique opted against taking any risks with the league’s top goal-scorer.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 22:25 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos (left), French forward Kylian Mbappe (centre) and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi (right) react as they look on from the bench during the French L1 football match between PSG and Lille.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos (left), French forward Kylian Mbappe (centre) and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi (right) react as they look on from the bench during the French L1 football match between PSG and Lille. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos (left), French forward Kylian Mbappe (centre) and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi (right) react as they look on from the bench during the French L1 football match between PSG and Lille. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kylian Mbappe has recovered from a heel injury and returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain three days before its Champions League clash against Real Sociedad, the French champion said on Sunday.

PSG came from behind to beat Lille 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, extending its lead to 11 points as Mbappe was rested.

Luis Enrique opted against taking any risks with the league’s top goal-scorer, who was an unused substitute at the Parc des Princes after suffering an ankle injury in the French Cup win over Brest in midweek.

“If it had been a final, he would have played, on Wednesday he will be 100 percent without a doubt,” Enrique said about the team captain’s form ahead of the Champions League last 16 first leg.

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Kylian Mbappe /

Champions League /

Real Sociedad /

Luis Enrique /

Lille /

French Cup /

Brest

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, February 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. Strandja Memorial: Nikhat loses in final; Amit, Sachin take gold as India finishes with eight medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Arsenal smashes six past West Ham to send title message
    AP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Gujarat Giants, Puneri Paltan qualify for PKL 10 playoffs with big wins over Bulls, Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match
    AFP
  2. UEFA Champions League Draw: Man City vs Copenhagen; Napoli drawn against Barcelona in Round of 16
    AP
  3. UEFA Champions League, Europa League round of 16 knockout draw highlights: Barcelona drawn against Napoli, Inter and Atletico to face-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League, Europa League draw streaming info: When, where to watch UCL, UEL knockout draw; Qualified teams list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester City rising star Micah Hamilton elated by debut goal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, February 11
    Team Sportstar
  2. Strandja Memorial: Nikhat loses in final; Amit, Sachin take gold as India finishes with eight medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match
    AFP
  4. Premier League: Arsenal smashes six past West Ham to send title message
    AP
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Gujarat Giants, Puneri Paltan qualify for PKL 10 playoffs with big wins over Bulls, Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment