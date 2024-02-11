Mbappe back training with PSG before Champions League match

Kylian Mbappe has recovered from a heel injury and returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain three days before its Champions League clash against Real Sociedad, the French champion said on Sunday.

PSG came from behind to beat Lille 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday, extending its lead to 11 points as Mbappe was rested.

Luis Enrique opted against taking any risks with the league’s top goal-scorer, who was an unused substitute at the Parc des Princes after suffering an ankle injury in the French Cup win over Brest in midweek.

“If it had been a final, he would have played, on Wednesday he will be 100 percent without a doubt,” Enrique said about the team captain’s form ahead of the Champions League last 16 first leg.