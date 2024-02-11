MagazineBuy Print

Madrid’s Bellingham to miss Leipzig UCL trip with ankle sprain

Madrid has had severe injury problems this season, with Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Eder Militao out long-term, while key forward Vinicius Junior has also had various issues.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 18:15 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the match against Girona.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the match against Girona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the match against Girona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid confirmed Sunday that midfielder Jude Bellingham has sprained his left ankle, and Spanish media report he will be out for up to three weeks.

The England international, Madrid’s top goalscorer with 20 strikes in 29 matches across all competitions, will miss the Champions League last 16 visit to RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Bellingham, who sustained the injury after scoring twice in a crushing 4-0 win over Girona in La Liga on Saturday to put Madrid five points clear at the top, could be fit in time for the second leg on March 6.

ALSO READ: Ligue 1: Makeshift PSG extends lead to 11 points with 3-1 win over Lille, Lens beats Strasbourg

“Bellingham has been diagnosed with a high-grade sprain in his left ankle,” said Madrid in a statement.

The 20-year-old is also likely to miss league clashes with Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Valencia.

Madrid has had severe injury problems this season, with Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Eder Militao out long-term, while key forward Vinicius Junior has also had various issues.

Bellingham, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for 103 million euros ($111 million), has quickly become a vital player for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and is the top scorer in La Liga with 16 goals.

