Bundesliga: Mueller says Bayern lacked courage in Leverkusen defeat

Bayern, chasing a 12th straight league title, was outplayed by Leverkusen, which went five points clear at the top after its win at BayArena.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 14:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Thomas Mueller gestures during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich at the BayArena in Leverkusen.
Bayern’s Thomas Mueller gestures during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich at the BayArena in Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER/ AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s Thomas Mueller gestures during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich at the BayArena in Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER/ AP

Bayern Munich stalwart Thomas Mueller has criticised his side for lacking the courage to play freely after the record 32-times Bundesliga champion was stunned 3-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash.

Bayern, chasing a 12th straight league title, was outplayed by Leverkusen, which went five points clear at the top after its win at BayArena.

While Leverkusen remains unbeaten in 31 matches across all competitions this season, Bayern has already suffered three defeats in the German top flight and failed to have more than one shot on target against Xabi Alonso’s side at the weekend.

“What I am missing is that in training we seem to be much better, more courageous because we are playing more freely,” Mueller told Sky Sport Germany.

“We play from A to B and then to C without any freedom and no one really takes a gamble. Today we were not there. We lost 3-0.”

The 34-year-old German forward said Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel cannot be blamed for the side’s display.

“There were enough international-level players on the pitch, so there is no reason to talk about the coach,” Mueller added.

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bayern Munich /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Xabi Alonso /

Thomas Mueller

