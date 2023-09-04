MagazineBuy Print

Goalkeeper Onana confirms Cameroon return

Onana has not played for the national team since his dispute with manager Rigobert Song but was named last Tuesday in his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 19:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Cameroon host Burundi on September 12 needing at least a draw to claim a place at the Nations Cup in the Ivory Coast in January.
Cameroon host Burundi on September 12 needing at least a draw to claim a place at the Nations Cup in the Ivory Coast in January. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Cameroon host Burundi on September 12 needing at least a draw to claim a place at the Nations Cup in the Ivory Coast in January. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Cameroon keeper Andre Onana on Monday confirmed his return to the squad after a suspension by the Cameroon Football Federation led to his dismissal from the World Cup in Qatar last November.

Onana has not played for the national team since his dispute with manager Rigobert Song but was named last Tuesday in his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi.

Also Read: Ramos, Hazard, De Gea among free agents after summer transfer window

Cameroon host Burundi on September 12 needing at least a draw to claim a place at the Nations Cup in the Ivory Coast in January.

“I answer the call of my nation with an unshakeable certainty, aware that my return is not only to honour my dream but also to meet the expectation and support of Cameroonians, who deserve a national team determined to shine,” the keeper said in the statement posted on the social media site X.

Manchester United’s new signing from Inter Milan, who has made 34 appearances for Cameroon, also referenced unspecified problems before confirming his return.

Also Read: Bundesliga: Jeremie Frimpong and Leverkusen looking to challenge for title under Xabi Alonso

“In the world of football, as in life, decisive moments arise that require crucial choices to be made,” he added.

“In recent months, I have been confronted with trials marked by injustice and manipulation. Yet my unshakable love and attachment to my homeland, Cameroon, remain intact.”

Qualification could see Onana miss a number of United’s fixtures if he is included in Cameroon’s squad for the finals.

