An Italian soccer court has imposed a 16-month ban from the game on former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli in a case over irregularities in the club’s payments to players, the national football association (FIGC) said on Monday.
Agnelli, one of the figures behind a failed European Super League project in 2021, was also given a 60,000 euro ($66,000) fine, the FIGC said.
Postecoglou will tell Bayern target Kane his Spurs vision
He was Juventus chairman for more than a decade but announced his resignation last November following a financial scandal that hit Italy’s most successful soccer team.
As part of the same case, Juventus in May agreed to pay a fine of 718,000 euros and not challenge a 10-point penalty for the past Serie A season, in a settlement it reached with Italy’s soccer authorities.
Latest on Sportstar
- Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 LIVE Score: Alcaraz faces Berrettini; Djokovic beats Hurkacz; Rybakina, Jabeur set up quarterfinal clash
- Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli handed 16-month ban
- FIFA Women’s World Cup: Milestones, records to watch out for at the WWC 2023
- Wimbledon 2023: Teenager Andreeva’s run not soured by ‘controversial’ point penalty
- Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic holds off Hurkacz to reach quarterfinals again
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE