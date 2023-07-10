MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli handed 16-month ban

Agnelli, one of the figures behind a failed European Super League project in 2021, was also given a 60,000 euro ($66,000) fine, the FIGC said.

Published : Jul 10, 2023 21:54 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
 Andrea Agnelli during a practice session.  
 Andrea Agnelli during a practice session.   | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

 Andrea Agnelli during a practice session.   | Photo Credit: AP

An Italian soccer court has imposed a 16-month ban from the game on former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli in a case over irregularities in the club’s payments to players, the national football association (FIGC) said on Monday.

Agnelli, one of the figures behind a failed European Super League project in 2021, was also given a 60,000 euro ($66,000) fine, the FIGC said.

Postecoglou will tell Bayern target Kane his Spurs vision

He was Juventus chairman for more than a decade but announced his resignation last November following a financial scandal that hit Italy’s most successful soccer team.

As part of the same case, Juventus in May agreed to pay a fine of 718,000 euros and not challenge a 10-point penalty for the past Serie A season, in a settlement it reached with Italy’s soccer authorities.

Related stories

Related Topics

Andrea Agnelli /

Juventus

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 LIVE Score: Alcaraz faces Berrettini; Djokovic beats Hurkacz; Rybakina, Jabeur set up quarterfinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli handed 16-month ban
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Milestones, records to watch out for at the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Teenager Andreeva’s run not soured by ‘controversial’ point penalty
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic holds off Hurkacz to reach quarterfinals again
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Milestones, records to watch out for at the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli handed 16-month ban
    Reuters
  3. Postecoglou will tell Bayern target Kane his Spurs vision
    AFP
  4. More national derby games possible when revamped Champions League starts next year
    AP
  5. Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 Day 8 LIVE Score: Alcaraz faces Berrettini; Djokovic beats Hurkacz; Rybakina, Jabeur set up quarterfinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli handed 16-month ban
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Milestones, records to watch out for at the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Teenager Andreeva’s run not soured by ‘controversial’ point penalty
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic holds off Hurkacz to reach quarterfinals again
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment