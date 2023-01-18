Football

Andrea Agnelli, outgoing Juventus chairman, to quit board roles at Stellantis, Exor

Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Wednesday that he also planned to resign from his roles on the boards of carmaker Stellantis and family holding company Exor.

Reuters
18 January, 2023 15:38 IST
Andrea Agnelli (in pic) and his fellow Juventus board members decided to resign late last year as Turin prosecutors and Italy’s market watchdog examined the club’s finances.

Andrea Agnelli (in pic) and his fellow Juventus board members decided to resign late last year as Turin prosecutors and Italy’s market watchdog examined the club’s finances. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Wednesday that he would also quit his roles on the boards of carmaker Stellantis and Exor, the Agnelli family’s holding company.

Speaking at a shareholder meeting to appoint the new board of soccer club Juventus, Agnelli said the decision was made in full agreement with Exor boss John Elkann and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

“My desire is to want to face the future with a clean slate, to have the freedom to think and act. And for this reason it feels like a duty to take a step back from the boards,” he said.

Agnelli and his fellow Juventus board members decided to resign late last year as Turin prosecutors and Italy’s market watchdog examined the club’s finances.

Prosecutors in Turin have requested that Agnelli, 11 other people and the club stand trial over allegations of false accounting. Juventus, the most successful club in Italian soccer history, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Agnelli has chaired Juventus since 2010 and was one of the architects of a failed attempt to set up a breakaway European Super League together with other top clubs in 2021.

