Serie A: Salernitana brings back sacked coach Nicola

Davide Nicola has been brought back as coach of Salernitana just two days after being sacked, the Serie A club confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

Salernitana said on Monday that Nicola had been fired, his dismissal coming in the aftermath of an 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Atalanta.

The heavy defeat left it 16th in Serie A, but nine points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the visit of rampant league leaders and local rival Napoli on Saturday.

Nicola said in a message on Facebook he would remain coach after speaking to club owner Danilo Iervolino on Tuesday, a discussion in which he pleaded to be kept on.

Asked by AFP, Salernitana confirmed the decision and that Nicola would be working under the same contract until 2024 he signed in June after guiding the southerners to a miracle escape act last season.

The 49-year-old arrived at Salernitana in February of last year with the club bottom of the league and seemingly certain to go down.

But it survived the drop by just one point on the final day of the season after losing just one of its last eight matches, winning four.