Angel Di Maria extends PSG contract until 2022 The Argentine winger signs a one-year contract extension which will keep him in the club until 2022. Reuters PARIS 13 March, 2021 10:37 IST Angel Di Maria has scored 87 goals and set up 99 since joining PSG from Manchester United in 2015. - AP Reuters PARIS 13 March, 2021 10:37 IST Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has extended his contract with Paris St Germain by one season until 2022, the French champions said on Friday."Paris St Germain is delighted to announce that Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension, with an option of a second year," PSG said in a statement.ALSO READ | Lyon draws at ReimsDi Maria, 33, has scored 87 goals and set up 99 since joining from Manchester United in 2015. Only Safet Susic, who played for PSG from 1982-91, has managed more assists for the club than Di Maria (103)."I hope to beat that record of Safet Susic because I would stay in the record books of the club," Di Maria said in a club statement.