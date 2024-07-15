Angel Di Maria starts final game for Argentina in Copa America 2024 final against Colombia

Angel Di Maria has been named in the starting XI in what will be his final game for Argentina as it faces Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final on Sunday in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The winger had announced his decision to retire from international football back in November 2023. “The Copa America will be the last time I wear the Argentina shirt,” Di Maria had written on his Instagram account.

Di Maria has made 136 appearances for world champions Argentina since his debut in 2008, playing in four World Cups and scoring in the 2022 final win over France.

The final has been delayed by more than an hour as there were security concerns regarding the crowd entering the stadium.