Angry fan chases referee in English third-division game

An angry supporter ran onto the field and chased the referee after a late penalty decision in England’s third division on Saturday.
The Port Vale fan tried to confront referee Craig Hicks after he awarded an 88th-minute penalty to League One leader Portsmouth, which secured a 1-0 win for the visitor.
The supporter chased after Hicks, who ran into the dugout, before members of the coaching staff on the sideline intervened and stopped the fan.
Port Vale posted a statement on social media saying it condemned the fan’s actions and “will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the matter and the individual is dealt with a zero tolerance approach.”
EFL and PGMOL also posted a joint statement on social media saying “Match officials should never feel threatened for their safety when playing a pivotal role in the staging of games in our competitions.”
The loss left Port Vale only one place above the relegation zone.
