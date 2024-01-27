MagazineBuy Print

Bayern wins 3-2 at Augsburg to move within a point of Bayer Leverkusen

First-half goals from 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies plus one from the league’s top scorer Harry Kane just before the hour took second-placed Bayern to 47 points.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 23:20 IST , AUGSBURG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane applauds fans after the match.
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane applauds fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Injury-hit Bayern Munich battled to a 3-2 victory at Augsburg in the Bavarian derby on Saturday to cut the gap with Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen to one point.

First-half goals from 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic and Alphonso Davies plus one from the league’s top scorer Harry Kane just before the hour took second-placed Bayern to 47 points.

Leverkusen plays later at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach. The host got off to a stronger start and also put the ball in the net before a VAR review cancelled out the goal.

Bayern was missing nine players through injury or international duty, including Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano, who were all injured in the midweek 1-0 home win over Union Berlin.

It still managed to take the lead with teenager Plavlovic turning in the box and drilling home his first league goal in the 23rd minute.

Only a minute later, however, Bayern winger Kingsley Coman had to be helped off the pitch after what looked like a knee injury, piling more pressure on an already depleted squad.

The Bavarians added a second goal deep in first-half stoppage time when Davies rifled in a low shot.

Augsburg bounced back seven minutes after the restart as Ermedin Demirovic was left unmarked in the box and beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a glancing header to cut the deficit.

Kane then tapped in his 23rd league goal in the 58th following a lengthy VAR review to restore Bayern’s two-goal lead before Augsburg earned an 87th minute penalty.

Neuer picked the right corner and palmed Sven Michel’s spot kick wide but Demirovic beat him with another spot kick in stoppage time to inject some late drama into the game.

The defeat leaves Augsburg in 12th place on 21 points. 

  Bayern wins 3-2 at Augsburg to move within a point of Bayer Leverkusen
