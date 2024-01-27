MagazineBuy Print

Manchester City’s Roord becomes latest WSL player to suffer ACL injury

Roord, who had started every league game for City this season till now, is the latest high-profile Women’s Super League (WSL) player to suffer an ACL injury in this month.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 22:52 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Netherlands international, who joined City in July for a club-record transfer fee of 300,000 pounds ($381,000), had to leave the field nine minutes in as City beat United 2-1 in the FA Cup group stage game.
infoIcon

Manchester City said on Saturday that midfielder Jill Roord suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during her side’s Wednesday match against Manchester United.

The Netherlands international, who joined City in July for a club-record transfer fee of 300,000 pounds ($381,000), had to leave the field nine minutes in as City beat United 2-1 in the FA Cup group stage game.

“Jill Roord has suffered a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament,” City said in a statement, “Jill will remain under the care of City’s medical team and will begin her rehabilitation,” they added.

Roord, who had started every league game for City this season till now, is the latest high-profile Women’s Super League (WSL) player to suffer an ACL injury in this month after Chelsea’s Sam Kerr.

ALSO READ: Chelsea signs Ramirez from Levante in world record fee

Global football players union FIFPRO said an increased workload, travel and insufficient rest have contributed to an increase in injuries, including torn ACLs, among women’s professional players.

In December, European soccer governing body UEFA introduced a women’s health expert panel to develop a deeper understanding of ACL injuries and their occurrence in the women’s game.

Second-placed City will visit sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

