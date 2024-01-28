Serie A 2023-24: Milan pay the penalty in 2-2 home draw with Bologna

AC Milan was left to rue two missed penalties as it was held to a 2-2 home draw by Bologna which converted a late spot-kick in a roller-coaster Serie A match on Saturday.

With Milan poised for a home win after a Ruben Loftus-Cheek double, its young defender Filippo Terracciano pulled Victor Kristiansen’s shirt as the Bologna player ran towards the back post to meet a cross in stoppage time and conceded a penalty.

Riccardo Orsolini converted from the spot to secure a draw for the visitors after Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez had both missed their penalties for the home side.

Milan are third with 46 points after 22 games, seven adrift of leaders Juventus, who were held to a1-1 home draw by Empoli, and five behind second-placed Inter Milan, who have two games in hand. Bologna are seventh with 33 points from 21 matches.

Inter visit fifth-placed Fiorentina on Sunday.

In the 16th minute on Saturday, matching the number worn by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, there was a brief stop in play as the stadium displayed support for the France international who last weekend suffered racist abuse while playing at Udinese.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

That game was briefly halted after Maignan alerted the referee to racist chanting directed at him. On Saturday, fans shone their phones and applauded before play resumed.

Joshua Zirkzee broke the deadlock for Bologna in the 29th minute, firing between Maignan’s legs from a tight angle after an attack in which the visitors had several attempts blocked but not completely cleared by the flailing Milan defence.

The goal triggered a response from the hosts and moments later they got a penalty as Simon Kjaer was deemed to have been caught by Lewis Ferguson’s foot attempting a diving header.

The debatable decision, visibly frustrating for Thiago Motta, led to the Bologna coach being sent off after what appeared to be a heated discussion with the referee.

Giroud’s spot kick was, however, saved by Lukasz Skorupski.

Just before the break Loftus-Cheek equalised by poking the ball home at the near post from Davide Calabria’s cross.

Milan were awarded another penalty late in the second half when Rafael Leao was caught in the face by Sam Beukema’s hand. Hernandez hit the post and although he bundled the rebound home it was disallowed as nobody else had touched the ball.

Loftus-Cheek then got his second of the night with a well-placed header inside the box seven minutes from time before 20-year-old Terracciano, making his Serie A debut for Milan, pulled down Kristiansen, leaving Orsolini to equalise from the spot.