Toulouse reaches French Cup final after 2-1 win at Annecy

Fares Chaibi struck in the 85th minute when defender Arnold Temanfo tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper and Chaïbi flicked it in.

PARIS 07 April, 2023 07:17 IST
FILE PHOTO: Toulouse midfielder Fares Chaibi heads the ball during the Ligue 1 match against Lille at The TFC Stadium in Toulouse on March 18, 2023. 

FILE PHOTO: Toulouse midfielder Fares Chaibi heads the ball during the Ligue 1 match against Lille at The TFC Stadium in Toulouse on March 18, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Midfielder Fares Chaibi scored a late winner as top-flight Toulouse won 2-1 at second-tier Annecy to reach the French Cup final on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Algeria international struck in the 85th minute when defender Arnold Temanfo tried to head the ball back to his goalkeeper and Chaïbi flicked it in.

Toulouse faces holder Nantes in the final at Stade de France on April 29.

After Morocco forward Zakaria Aboukhlal headed Toulouse in front in the 36th, Annecy striker Alexy Bosetti equalized deep into first-half stoppage time.

Bosetti scored from the penalty spot after being fouled. He went off with cramp midway through the second half.

Nantes beat Lyon 1-0 on Wednesday in the other semifinal thanks to a superb goal from winger Ludovic Blas.

