MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil drops Antony from squad after domestic abuse accusations

The Brazilian soccer confederation said Antony will not be part of the team for games against Bolivia and Peru “due to the facts that became public on Monday.”

Published : Sep 05, 2023 12:55 IST , SAO PAULO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (File Photo)
Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brazil dropped Manchester United winger Antony from its squad for two upcoming World Cup qualifiers after Brazilian media published details of alleged domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend on Monday.

The Brazilian Football Confederation said Antony will not be part of the team for games against Bolivia and Peru “due to the facts that became public on Monday.”

Antony’s ex-girlfriend reported him to police on May 20 over alleged domestic violence, accusations that he denied in June and again on Monday.

Injured duo Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad

Brazilian media published alleged exchanges between the two, in which the player appears to threaten and intimidate the woman on several occasions.

Brazil’s soccer body said the case “needs to be investigated” and that the player’s removal was aimed at protecting him, the alleged victim and the national team.

Sao Paulo police confirmed to The Associated Press that an investigation is ongoing, but did not provide details.

The 23-year-old Antony posted a statement on Instagram earlier Monday, before he was removed from the team, saying “I vehemently deny the accusations.”

He said his relationship with the woman had been “tumultuous” but that he never physically attacked her.

“Every moment, in testimonies or in interviews, she brings a different version of the accusations,” Antony wrote.

Antony played for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar and has scored two goals in 16 games for the national team.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus was called up to the national team as a replacement for the two games.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brazil

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil drops Antony from squad after domestic abuse accusations
    AP
  2. India World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Focus on KL Rahul; Can Samson and Ashwin make the cut?
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO - Vikram Rathour on Ishan vs Rahul selection conundrum: It’s a good problem to have
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023: India beats Nepal to secure Super Four spot
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Zverev outduels Sinner at U.S. Open, faces Alcaraz in quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil drops Antony from squad after domestic abuse accusations
    AP
  2. Argentina starts favourite as South American World Cup qualifying kicks off
    AP
  3. Spain men’s team condemn Rubiales two weeks after Hermoso kiss
    Reuters
  4. Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs
    Reuters
  5. Injured duo Grealish and Alexander-Arnold withdraw from England squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil drops Antony from squad after domestic abuse accusations
    AP
  2. India World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Focus on KL Rahul; Can Samson and Ashwin make the cut?
    Team Sportstar
  3. VIDEO - Vikram Rathour on Ishan vs Rahul selection conundrum: It’s a good problem to have
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023: India beats Nepal to secure Super Four spot
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Zverev outduels Sinner at U.S. Open, faces Alcaraz in quarterfinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment