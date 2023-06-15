Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Argentina vs Australia LIVE updates: Streaming info; Messi starts against Socceroos

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the International Friendly game between Argentina and Australia.

Updated : Jun 15, 2023 17:04 IST

Team Sportstar
BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 14: Lionel Messi of Argentina takes part with teammates during a training session ahead of 2023 International Football Invitation match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 14, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 14: Lionel Messi of Argentina takes part with teammates during a training session ahead of 2023 International Football Invitation match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 14, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: LINTAO ZHANG
BEIJING, CHINA - JUNE 14: Lionel Messi of Argentina takes part with teammates during a training session ahead of 2023 International Football Invitation match between Argentina and Australia at Workers Stadium on June 14, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: LINTAO ZHANG

Follow for all live updates from the International Friendly game between Argentina and Australia.

  • June 15, 2023 16:46
    Australian Lineup Out
  • June 15, 2023 16:44
    No Messi for 2026 WC

    Lionel Messi confirmed earlier this week that he “doesn’t think” he will play at another World Cup in an interview with Chinese media, after the 35-year-old led Argentina to victory at last year’s tournament in Qatar.

    “I have said several times before that I don’t think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup,” he said when asked by China’s Titan Sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.

  • June 15, 2023 16:35
    Messi, Argentina set to pull a big crowd in Beijing exhibition game against Australia

    Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning Argentina teammates are expected to draw almost 70,000 fans to the Beijing Worker’s Stadium for an exhibition game against Australia.

    With tickets starting at around $80 for Thursday’s game, local supporters are excited to see Messi and continue the World Cup celebrations. Fans have flocked to all opportunities to see the Argentine star since the team arrived in China, with large crowds angling for photographs and chanting his name.

    AP

  • June 15, 2023 16:18
    Predicted XIs

    Argentina: Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Simeone, Garnacho

    Australia: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, King; McGree, Metcalfe, Hrustic; Leckie, Maclaren, Borrello

  • June 15, 2023 16:14
    Live Streaming Info

    Argentina vs Australia will be live streamed in VUSport app.

    The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST at the Workers Stadium in Beijing.

  • June 15, 2023 16:00
    The World Champions
  • June 15, 2023 15:59
    PREVIEW

    Australia coach Graham Arnold on Wednesday that he has maximum respect for Lionel Messi but will do everything he can to stop him when his side meet Argentina in a Beijing friendly.

    The two sides clash in the Chinese capital on Thursday in a re-run of their last-16 clash at the World Cup, where skipper Messi scored and terrorised the Socceroos in a 2-1 win.

    Messi and Argentina went on to win the World Cup.

    “Regarding Lionel Messi, how could you not respect someone who’s done what he’s done in football?” Australia coach Graham Arnold told reporters at the 68,000-capacity Workers’ Stadium.

    Tickets for Thursday’s game have sold out rapidly despite soaring prices, with Chinese fans desperate to see Messi in the flesh.

    Arnold, who said Australia had “learned lessons” from their loss to Argentina in Qatar last winter, has taken a young squad to China after numerous players were ruled out with injury.

    “We have a younger squad of players here, up-and-coming players who we’re looking at over the next four years to (see if we) can qualify for the next World Cup,” he said.

