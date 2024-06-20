MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch Messi in ARG v CAN, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina vs Canada being played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 06:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates.
FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The Copa America 2024 is about to kick-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against Alphonso Davies’ Canada in what will start the 48th edition of the South American Championships.

Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, kick off their Copa America Group A campaign against tournament debutants Canada on Thursday in Atlanta.

The Argentines, who won the tournament in 2021 and went on to hoist the 2022 World Cup, are no strangers to Copa America success.

They reached the finals in 2015 and 2016 and finished third in 2019.

This year’s tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean, in the 48th edition of the tournament, hosted for the second time by the United States.

ALSO READ | Argentina at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Friday, June 21 (5:30 AM IST) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: King, Charles open for West Indies against England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Scotland stays alive with 1-1 draw against Switzerland
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Scotland vs Switzerland; Germany secures qualification to knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Group A points table: Germany remains on top; Scotland moves to third after draw against Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  5. Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri scores a stunner; Major talking points from SCO v SUI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch Messi in ARG v CAN, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v CAN Group A clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024 Group A points table: Germany remains on top; Scotland moves to third after draw against Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Scotland stays alive with 1-1 draw against Switzerland
    AFP
  5. Scotland vs Switzerland highlights, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; SCO v SUI photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: King, Charles open for West Indies against England
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Scotland stays alive with 1-1 draw against Switzerland
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Scotland vs Switzerland; Germany secures qualification to knockouts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Group A points table: Germany remains on top; Scotland moves to third after draw against Switzerland
    Team Sportstar
  5. Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Shaqiri scores a stunner; Major talking points from SCO v SUI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment