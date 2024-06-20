Argentina vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch Messi in ARG v CAN, Preview

The Copa America 2024 is about to kick-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.
Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against Alphonso Davies’ Canada in what will start the 48th edition of the South American Championships.
Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, kick off their Copa America Group A campaign against tournament debutants Canada on Thursday in Atlanta.
The Argentines, who won the tournament in 2021 and went on to hoist the 2022 World Cup, are no strangers to Copa America success.
They reached the finals in 2015 and 2016 and finished third in 2019.
This year’s tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean, in the 48th edition of the tournament, hosted for the second time by the United States.
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match?
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match?
