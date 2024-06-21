MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Canada LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Lionel Messi starts for La Albiceleste in ARG v CAN

ARG vs CAN LIVE: Catch the Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Canada played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Updated : Jun 21, 2024 04:56 IST

Team Sportstar
Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Canada played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Canada played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

  • June 21, 2024 04:55
    Lionel Messi becomes first player to feature in seven Copa Americas

    Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi becomes first player to feature in seven Copas

    Lionel Messi set a record even before kick-off in Argentina’s opening game against Canada in a Group A match of Copa America 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, United States on Friday.

  • June 21, 2024 04:47
    Lionel Messi breaks record for the most appearances in Copa America history

    Lionel Messi creates history, breaks record for the most appearances in Copa America

    Lionel Messi became the player who has played the most times in Copa America history as he’s about to start for Argentina against Canada in Copa America 2024 opener on Friday.

  • June 21, 2024 04:42
    Argentina Starting XI

    D. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Alvarez, Messi

  • June 21, 2024 04:40
    Canada starting lineup

    Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Kone, Eustaquino, Buchanan Miller; David, Larin

  • June 21, 2024 04:35
    Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?

    Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Argentina vs Canada Group A match being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

  • June 21, 2024 04:10
    Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN

    Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN Group A match

    Lionel Messi will lead Argentina against Alphonso Davies’ Canada in what will start the 48th edition of the South American Championships.

  • June 21, 2024 04:10
    Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina against Canada?

    Is Lionel Messi playing in Copa America 2024?

    Messi won the title in 2021 and is the defending champion of the title. The Argentine also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is in firing form at the international stage.

  • June 21, 2024 04:02
    Copa America - the world’s oldest international tournament

    Copa America - the world’s oldest international tournament 

    The event was first held in 1916 in honour of the 100th anniversary of Argentina’s independence—with Uruguay winning the inaugural title. 

  • June 21, 2024 04:01
    Copa America Controversies

    From Qatar playing as guest nation to questionable host selections: Top Copa America Controversies

    Here’s a list of top controversies from the history of Copa America:

  • June 21, 2024 03:56
    All you need to know about Puma Cumbre, the official match ball

    What is the name of the Copa America 2024 match ball?

    The official match ball, designed by Puma, was launched in December 2023 and will be seen for the first time during the opener between Argentina and Canada in Atlanta on June 20.

  • June 21, 2024 03:55
    History of guest nations over the years before tournament before Argentina vs Canada

    Copa America 2024: History of guest nations over the years before tournament before Argentina vs Canada

    Mexico has been a guest nation to make the most number of appearances with 11, with the United States second with five appearances.

  • June 21, 2024 03:55
    How to watch the Copa America 2024 live on TV around the world?

    How to watch the Copa America live on TV around the world?

    The 48th edition of Copa America begins when defending champion and World Cup holder Argentina hosts Canada at 5;30 am IST on Friday, June 21.

  • June 21, 2024 03:48
    Copa America 2024 venue guide

    Copa America 2024 venue guide: All you need to know about the stadiums

    The tournament will be held in 14 stadiums across 10 states throughout the United States. The Hard Rock Stadium in Florida will host the tournament final on July 14.

  • June 21, 2024 03:47
    Argentina vs Canada: All-time head-to-head record

    Copa America 2024: Messi’s Argentina face debutants Canada in Copa opener

    Defending champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, kick off its Copa America Group A campaign against tournament debutant Canada on Thursday in Atlanta.

  • June 21, 2024 03:39
    How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?

    How to watch Copa America 2024 live in Bangladesh?

    Six CONCACAF nations and all 10 CONMEBOL members will compete in the tournament, which takes place from June 21 to July 15 (IST) and is being hosted by 14 American cities.

  • June 21, 2024 03:37
    ARG vs CAN: Preview

    Defending champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, kick off its Copa America Group A campaign against tournament debutant Canada on Thursday in Atlanta.

    The Argentines, who won the tournament in 2021 and went on to hoist the 2022 World Cup, are no strangers to Copa America success.

    It reached the finals in 2015 and 2016 and finished third in 2019.

    This year’s tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean, in the 48th edition of the tournament, hosted for the second time by the United States.

    Read the full preview here
  • June 21, 2024 03:36
    Argentina vs Canada: Live-streaming info

    Argentina vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch Messi in ARG v CAN, Preview

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina vs Canada being played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

  • June 21, 2024 03:36
    How to watch Copa America 2024 live in India?

    How to watch Copa America 2024 live in India?

    The Copa America 2024 starts in United States on Friday. The 48th edition of the South American Championship will run till July 15. Here’s where to watch Lionel Messi from India.

  • June 21, 2024 03:36
    When and where will the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?

    The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Friday, June 21 (5:30 AM IST) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

  • June 21, 2024 03:36
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Canada played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

    This match in Atlanta, United States will kick start the 48th edition of the South American Championships. 

