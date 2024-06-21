Argentina vs Canada LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out; Lionel Messi starts for La Albiceleste in ARG v CAN

Key Updates
- June 21, 2024 04:55Lionel Messi becomes first player to feature in seven Copa Americas
- June 21, 2024 04:47Lionel Messi breaks record for the most appearances in Copa America history
- June 21, 2024 04:42Argentina Starting XI
D. Martinez; Molina, Romero, L. Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Alvarez, Messi
- June 21, 2024 04:40Canada starting lineup
Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Kone, Eustaquino, Buchanan Miller; David, Larin
- June 21, 2024 04:35Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada Group A match?
- June 21, 2024 04:10Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN
- June 21, 2024 03:56All you need to know about Puma Cumbre, the official match ball
- June 21, 2024 03:55History of guest nations over the years before tournament before Argentina vs Canada
- June 21, 2024 03:37ARG vs CAN: Preview
Defending champion Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, kick off its Copa America Group A campaign against tournament debutant Canada on Thursday in Atlanta.
The Argentines, who won the tournament in 2021 and went on to hoist the 2022 World Cup, are no strangers to Copa America success.
It reached the finals in 2015 and 2016 and finished third in 2019.
This year’s tournament brings together 10 South American teams and six from North and Central America and the Caribbean, in the 48th edition of the tournament, hosted for the second time by the United States.Read the full preview here
- June 21, 2024 03:36Argentina vs Canada: Live-streaming info
Argentina vs Canada LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch Messi in ARG v CAN, Preview
Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina vs Canada being played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- June 21, 2024 03:36When and where will the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 Group A match will kick off on Friday, June 21 (5:30 AM IST) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.
- June 21, 2024 03:36Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Canada played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
This match in Atlanta, United States will kick start the 48th edition of the South American Championships.
