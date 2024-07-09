Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN semifinal match

Argentina will face newbies Canada in the Copa America 2024 semifinal on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Skipper Lionel Messi did play the quarterfinal against Ecuador despite nursing an injury, and is expected to be involved in the clash against Canada, as told by head coach Lionel Scaloni.

In terms of injuries or suspensions, Argentina has all its players available. In the Canadian camp, midfielder Tajon Buchanan will miss the match, as he did sat out the quarterfinal too, after receiving surgery on his broken tibia at the end of the group stage matches.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina (4-4-2): Emi Martinez (GK), Montiel, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Gonzalez, Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Canada (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK), Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar, David, Shaffelburg, Larin