Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v CAN semifinal match

Skipper Lionel Messi did play the quarterfinal against Ecuador despite nursing an injury, and is expected to be involved in the clash against Canada, as told by head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 13:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada.
Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Venezuela and Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Argentina will face newbies Canada in the Copa America 2024 semifinal on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Skipper Lionel Messi did play the quarterfinal against Ecuador despite nursing an injury, and is expected to be involved in the clash against Canada, as told by head coach Lionel Scaloni.

In terms of injuries or suspensions, Argentina has all its players available. In the Canadian camp, midfielder Tajon Buchanan will miss the match, as he did sat out the quarterfinal too, after receiving surgery on his broken tibia at the end of the group stage matches.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina (4-4-2): Emi Martinez (GK), Montiel, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Gonzalez, Messi, Lautaro Martinez

Canada (4-2-3-1): Crepeau (GK), Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies, Kone, Eustaquio, Millar, David, Shaffelburg, Larin

Related Topics

Argentina /

Canada /

Copa America 2024

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

