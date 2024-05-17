MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Dutchman Arne Slot confirms he is taking Liverpool job after Klopp’s departure

Slot has won the Eredivisie league title in 2022-23 along with the KNVB Cup this season. Feyenoord also reached the Europa Conference League final in his first season at the club.

Published : May 17, 2024 20:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo: Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is set to be Liverpool’s head coach next season.
File Photo: Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is set to be Liverpool’s head coach next season. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Feyenoord coach Arne Slot is set to be Liverpool’s head coach next season. | Photo Credit: AFP

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would take the Liverpool job next season after Juergen Klopp leaves the Premier League club at the end of the campaign.

“I can confirm that I will become the trainer there next year,” Slot told a news conference.

Feyenoord confirmed Slot’s departure, posting a video on X saying: “The Arne Slot era is coming to an end. Let’s enjoy the last moments.”

Liverpool have not yet confirmed Klopp’s replacement, with the German manager leaving after the club’s final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Slot has been in charge of the Dutch club since 2021, and won the Eredivisie league title in 2022-23 along with the KNVB Cup this season. Feyenoord also reached the Europa Conference League final in his first season at the club.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Jurgen Klopp takes a walk down memory lane as he prepares for emotional final match as Liverpool manager

Klopp announced in January that he would leave Liverpool at the end of this season. Although Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim were previously linked with the job, the 45-year-old Slot is set to take charge.

Slot had signed a contract extension with Feyenoord at the end of last season until 2026, with media reports saying Liverpool needed to pay the Dutch club an undisclosed sum for his signature. 

