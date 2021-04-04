Arsenal defender David Luiz undergoes knee surgery

Arsenal defender David Luiz faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury that needed to be operated on, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Brazilian played all 90 minutes of a 3-3 draw with West Ham United before the international break, but missed Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool after discomfort in his right knee.

"The procedure has been a success and David is now back at home rehabilitating. He will be able to return to daily support and recovery with our medical team at the training centre in the coming days," the club said in a statement.

READ | Arteta apologises for dismal Arsenal performance against Liverpool

"David is expected to be back to full fitness and available for selection in the upcoming weeks."

Luiz, who is in the final year of his Arsenal contract, has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also said full back Kieran Tierney, who was forced off with a knee problem just before halftime against Liverpool, is a doubt for the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague on Thursday.

"He felt something in his knee and he was in pain so it looks like he will be injured, but we don't know for how long," the Spanish coach said.