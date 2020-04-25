Football Football WATCH: When the 'Invincibles' won the Premier League Arsenal went on a rampage to remain unbeaten and win the Premier League title on this day in 2004. Team Sportstar 25 April, 2020 13:10 IST Arsenal players pose with a replica of the Premieer League trophy after the side drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, London, April 25, 2004. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 25 April, 2020 13:10 IST Arsenal may have gone 16 years without an English league title, but the last time it landed the trophy it was an unforgettable triumph for Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles'. Wenger's men secured the silverware for the competition then known as the Premiership on this day, April 25 in 2004, with a 2-2 draw against bitter north London rival Tottenham.Unbeaten in the league all season, Arsenal swept into a 2-0 lead by half-time thanks to goals from Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires.Jamie Redknapp pulled one back and Robbie Keane fired a late penalty equaliser for lowly Spurs, but Arsenal had needed just one point, so the 2-2 draw was enough to spark celebrations among the visitors.Here's a recap of that match and the wild celebrations that followed - Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos