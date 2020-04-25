WATCH: When the 'Invincibles' won the Premier League

Arsenal may have gone 16 years without an English league title, but the last time it landed the trophy it was an unforgettable triumph for Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles'.

Wenger's men secured the silverware for the competition then known as the Premiership on this day, April 25 in 2004, with a 2-2 draw against bitter north London rival Tottenham.

Unbeaten in the league all season, Arsenal swept into a 2-0 lead by half-time thanks to goals from Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires.

Jamie Redknapp pulled one back and Robbie Keane fired a late penalty equaliser for lowly Spurs, but Arsenal had needed just one point, so the 2-2 draw was enough to spark celebrations among the visitors.

Here's a recap of that match and the wild celebrations that followed -