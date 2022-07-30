Football

Odegaard named new Arsenal captain for upcoming season

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has been named Arsenal's new captain ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Reuters
30 July, 2022 17:05 IST
30 July, 2022 17:05 IST
Odegaard, 23, first arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021 and after impressing manager Mikel Arteta, the club moved quickly to make that transfer permanent,

Odegaard, 23, first arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021 and after impressing manager Mikel Arteta, the club moved quickly to make that transfer permanent, | Photo Credit: AFP

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has been named Arsenal's new captain ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has been named Arsenal's new captain ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Odegaard, 23, first arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021 and after impressing manager Mikel Arteta, the club moved quickly to make that transfer permanent, signing him for around 35 million euros ($35.76 million) in August last year.

Arsenal has been without a permanent captain since Arteta stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the armband last season, with the Gabon striker eventually moving to Barcelona earlier this year.

Also Read
Next Gen Cup: Osong hat-trick power Nottingham Forest to thumping win against Bengaluru FC.

His strike partner Alexandre Lacazette took the armband in the second half of last season but the Frenchman lost his place in the starting lineup and has since returned to his former club Olympique Lyonnais.

Odegaard is no stranger to wearing an armband, however, as he has been the captain of the Norway national team since March last year.

Odegaard's first match as Arsenal's fixed captain will be against Spanish side Sevilla in a pre-season friendly later on Saturday. Arsenal begins its Premier League campaign at Crystal Palace on Friday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us