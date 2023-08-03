MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments

In an article published in The Players Tribune on Thursday, Ramsdale said his commitment was driven by the desire to ensure that his brother, who is gay, can attend matches without fear.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 23:03 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ramsdale, an England international, played all 38 Premier League matches for Arsenal last season and helped them finish as runners-up to Manchester City.
Ramsdale, an England international, played all 38 Premier League matches for Arsenal last season and helped them finish as runners-up to Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Ramsdale, an England international, played all 38 Premier League matches for Arsenal last season and helped them finish as runners-up to Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has said he will no longer remain silent when hearing homophobic comments in dressing rooms or seeing them on social media, adding that he wants football to be a “safe and welcoming place”.

In an article published in The Players Tribune on Thursday, Ramsdale said his commitment was driven by the desire to ensure that his brother, who is gay, can attend matches without fear of facing abuse or discrimination.

“Football is for everyone. If you disagree, maybe you’re the one who needs to shut up and look in the mirror,” the 25-year-old wrote.

READ MORE: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of the season after another knee operation

“I want this game I love to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone. I want my brother, Ollie — or anyone of any sexuality, race or religion — to come to games without having to fear abuse.”

England’s Football Association launched investigations into several alleged incidents of homophobic chanting last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were recently fined 100,000 pounds ($127,000) for homophobic chanting by a section of their supporters during a Premier League match against Chelsea.

“Over the years, I’ve probably bit my tongue a few too many times whenever I hear homophobic comments or stupid things being said,” Ramsdale said.

“I think maybe my brother has done the same, thinking it would make my life easier. All that ends today.”

Ramsdale, an England international, played all 38 Premier League matches for Arsenal last season and helped them finish as runners-up to Manchester City.

Related Topics

Aaron Ramsdale /

Arsenal /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    Reuters
  2. IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Shepherd removes Tilak on 39; India 87/4 (12.2) in 150 chase vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India at top; Malaysia, Korea get three points
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final, Highlights: South Zone beats East Zone by 45 runs; Kunnummal stars with century
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: India starts campaign with resounding 7-2 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    Reuters
  2. Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant downs Bangladesh Army 5-0 in opener
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Hyderabad FC’s new coach Connor Nestor eyes fruitful partnership
    V.S. Aravind
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC announces 28-member squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jamshedpur FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    Reuters
  2. IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Shepherd removes Tilak on 39; India 87/4 (12.2) in 150 chase vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India at top; Malaysia, Korea get three points
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final, Highlights: South Zone beats East Zone by 45 runs; Kunnummal stars with century
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs China Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: India starts campaign with resounding 7-2 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment