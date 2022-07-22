Football

Arsenal signs Zinchenko from Manchester City

Oleksandr Zinchenko becomes the second Manchester City player to switch over to Arsenal this transfer window after Gabriel Jesus.

22 July, 2022 22:55 IST
Zinchenko, who joined Manchester City in 2016, won four Premier League titles with the side.

Zinchenko, who joined Manchester City in 2016, won four Premier League titles with the side. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal, on Friday, secured the services of Ukrainian left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko from Premier League rival Manchester City.

The 25-year-old comes with a wealth of experience, having made more than 100 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, mostly from the left-back position. He has also been a regular for the Ukrainian national side and had become its youngest captain last year.

Zinchenko is the fifth acquisition by Arsenal this transfer window, which includes Gabriel Jesus, who had switched over from City to the London-based side earlier this window.

The Ukrainian also provides Mikel Arteta, who earned his coaching stripes as Guardiola’s assistant in City, with a versatile option, as the left-footed can fit in at multiple roles in the outfield.

