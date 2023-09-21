MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal channelled emotion of Champions League return, says Arteta

Arsenal, making its first appearance in Europe’s elite club competition in six years, was 3-0 up at halftime thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 09:59 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the UCL game.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the UCL game. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
infoIcon

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the UCL game. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side used the emotion of Wednesday’s return to the Champions League right away as it ruthlessly dispatched PSV Eindhoven 4-0.

Arsenal, making its first appearance in Europe’s elite club competition in six years, was 3-0 up at halftime thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.

RELATED | Arsenal thrashes PSV on Champions League return

Captain Martin Odegaard added a fourth with 20 minutes remaining in its Group B opener at the Emirates Stadium.

“It was great to see the atmosphere, the Champions League music. Everyone was getting a bit emotional before it,” Arteta said.

“I think we have tried using that energy and that emotion in the right way. We have to compete at this level but there has to be a part that we have to enjoy as well, those moments, those nights. I think it’s going to be a good memory.

“We were ruthless, we took our chances and the finishing quality was top ... Emotionally, winning is the best thing you can do, and I now have 24 players desperate to play on Sunday.”

Arsenal returns to Premier League action on Sunday with the visit of rival Tottenham Hotspur. 

Related stories

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Arsenal /

Mikel Arteta /

PSV Eindhoven

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: What happened in KBFC vs BFC in the previous Indian Super League match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal channelled emotion of Champions League return, says Arteta
    Reuters
  3. India vs Malaysia HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023: Match called off due to rain, India advances to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, score from September 21: India women’s cricket team enters semis after match abandoned due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  5. Onana laments poor start as Manchester United crisis deepens
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Arsenal channelled emotion of Champions League return, says Arteta
    Reuters
  2. India vs Chinese Taipei LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Indian women’s football match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lionel Messi will miss another game for Inter Miami after leaving Toronto match early
    AP
  4. Champions League 2023-24: Martinez scores late to rescue draw for Inter vs Real Sociedad; Salzburg beats Benfica
    AP
  5. Italian champion Napoli beats Braga 2-1 in its Champions League opener
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: What happened in KBFC vs BFC in the previous Indian Super League match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal channelled emotion of Champions League return, says Arteta
    Reuters
  3. India vs Malaysia HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023: Match called off due to rain, India advances to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, score from September 21: India women’s cricket team enters semis after match abandoned due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  5. Onana laments poor start as Manchester United crisis deepens
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment