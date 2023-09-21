MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal thrashes PSV on Champions League return

With a north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had the luxury of making substitutions throughout the second half, with Saka, Jesus and Declan Rice all getting an early breather.

Published : Sep 21, 2023 03:04 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates with teammates at the end the Group B Champion League match, between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates with teammates at the end the Group B Champion League match, between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates with teammates at the end the Group B Champion League match, between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Arsenal enjoyed a triumphant return to the Champions League with a 4-0 thrashing of outclassed PSV Eindhoven in Group B as its impressive start to the season continued on Wednesday.

Six years after its last appearance among Europe’s elite, goals by Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus before halftime paved the way for an easy victory, with captain Martin Odegaard also on target in the second half.

Saka, one of several Arsenal players making their debuts in the competition, struck from close range after eight minutes and Trossard’s low shot made it 2-0 12 minutes later before Jesus hammered Arsenal’s third to effectively wrap up the points.

Arsenal, which has taken 13 points from its opening five Premier League games, travels to Lens next week, while PSV must try to repair some of the damage at home to Sevilla.

ALSO READ: Champions League 2023-24: Bayern beats Manchester United 4-3 for opening Group A win

The last time Arsenal played in the Champions League, it suffered a chastening 10-2 aggregate drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich, since when its perennial place amongst the Premier League’s top-four became a fading memory.

Runners-up spot to Manchester City last season sent it back to the top table, and Dutch side PSV proved the perfect opponents on a rain-drenched night in north London.

The visitors did test David Raya, again preferred to England keeper Aaron Ramsdale, in the opening minute when Noa Lang forced the Spaniard into a comfortable save.

After that, it was one-way traffic.

Arsenal’s opener arrived as Saka linked with Odegaard, and when the Norwegian’s shot was only parried by Walter Benitez, Saka was alert enough to guide home from close range.\

ALSO READ: Solskjaer says Ronaldo’s Man United move “turned out wrong”

PSV was the architect of its own downfall for Arsenal’s second, giving the ball away during a foray forward, and a lightning counter-attack ended with Saka squaring for Trossard to fizz a low shot across the wet turf and into the corner.

Trossard then turned provider to set up Jesus, who took a silky touch before smashing a shot into the net.

With a north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had the luxury of making substitutions throughout the second half, with Saka, Jesus and Declan Rice all getting an early breather.

But Arsenal was still far too slick for their opponents, and captain Odegaard drilled in a clinical fourth after 70 minutes to complete a thoroughly satisfying night.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League /

Arsenal /

PSV Eindhoven

