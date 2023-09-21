Champions League 2023-24: Bayern beats Manchester United 4-3 for opening Group A win

Bayern Munich struck twice in four minutes in the first half to set it on its way to a 4-3 victory over an embattled Manchester United on Wednesday and make a winning start in Champions League Group A.

Goals from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry in the 28th and 32nd minutes put the host firmly in the driving seat with injury-hit United, which has now lost its last three matches in all competitions, pulling a goal back in the 49th through Rasmus Hojlund’s deflected effort.

United, which lost 3-1 to both Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in its previous two games, has now conceded three goals or more in three consecutive matches for the first time since December 1978.

Bayern crushed United’s hopes of a comeback four minutes later with a Harry Kane penalty, awarded for a handball by Christian Eriksen, to restore its two-goal cushion.

Casemiro slotted in from close range in the 88th minute, but substitute Mathys Tel scored once more for Bayern in stoppage time. Casemiro headed in another for United with the last move of the game.

Bayern, unbeaten now in its last 28 Champions League group stage home matches also hit the woodwork through Sane and Thomas Muller in the second half.