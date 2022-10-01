Football

Arsenal downs 10-men Tottenham 3-1 to stay top of Premier League table

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal haas now won seven of its opening eight games and lead the standings by four points with second-placed Manchester City facing Manchester United on Sunday.

Reuters
01 October, 2022 19:05 IST
There was a celebratory mood around the stadium after that as Arsenal moved to 21 points.

There was a celebratory mood around the stadium after that as Arsenal moved to 21 points.

Arsenal meted out its usual punishment to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium with goals by Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka sealing a 3-1 win to keep it top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Harry Kane’s leveller for Tottenham saw him set yet more scoring records, but his side self-destructed after halftime as their 12-year wait for a league win in the derby continued.

Premier League 2022-23 points table

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has now won seven of its opening eight games and lead the standings by four points with second-placed Manchester City facing Manchester United on Sunday.

An absorbing derby with top-spot up for grabs was evenly poised after Partey’s sublime 20th minute opener was cancelled out by Kane’s penalty just past the half-hour mark -- making him the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League.

Harry Kane becomes first Premier League player to score 100 away goals

But Arsenal was gifted back the lead in the 49th minute when a dreadful mix-up between Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and defender Cristian Romero allowed Jesus the easiest of tap-ins.

Emerson was then red-carded for the visitors in the 62nd minute for a needless kick out at Gabriel Martinelli deep in Arsenal’s half, and five minutes later Xhaka swept in Arsenal’s third to leave Tottenham reeling.

There was a celebratory mood around the stadium after that as Arsenal moved to 21 points.

Previously unbeaten Tottenham could have gone top with a win but have now managed only one victory in their last 30 league visits to Arsenal. They are third with 17 points. 

