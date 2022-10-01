Football

Harry Kane becomes first Premier League player to score 100 away goals

In the 31st minute of Tottenham Hotspur's away clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Kane scored from a penalty kick to level the score 1-1. Tottenham lost match 1-3.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 18:33 IST
01 October, 2022 18:33 IST
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring the club’s first goal against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring the club’s first goal against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In the 31st minute of Tottenham Hotspur's away clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Kane scored from a penalty kick to level the score 1-1. Tottenham lost match 1-3.

Harry Kane became the first player to score 100 away goals in the English Premier League on Saturday.

In the 31st minute of Tottenham Hotspur's away clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Kane scored from a penalty kick to level the score 1-1.

The penalty was awarded to Tottenham after Gabriel Jesus brought Richarlison down in the box with a dreadful slide tackle.

FOLLOW |  Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Gabriel Jesus scores as Gunners take 2-1 lead

Thomas Partey put the Gunners in lead in the 20th minute into the first half, shooting the ball to the right corner after receiving a pass from Bukayo Saka.

League topper Arsenal, eventually, defeated Tottenham 3-1 as Jesus and Granit Xhaka tormented the 10-men Spurs to register their seventh win of the season.

It was Tottenham’s second defeat in the 2022-23 season, while Arsenal went undefeated in eight successive matches.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us