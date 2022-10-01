Harry Kane becomes first Premier League player to score 100 away goals

Harry Kane became the first player to score 100 away goals in the English Premier League on Saturday.

In the 31st minute of Tottenham Hotspur's away clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Kane scored from a penalty kick to level the score 1-1.

100 - Harry Kane has become the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League, while his seven penalty goals against Arsenal is the joint-most one player has scored against an opponent in the competition. Century. #ARSTOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2022

The penalty was awarded to Tottenham after Gabriel Jesus brought Richarlison down in the box with a dreadful slide tackle.

FOLLOW | Arsenal vs Tottenham LIVE: Gabriel Jesus scores as Gunners take 2-1 lead

Thomas Partey put the Gunners in lead in the 20th minute into the first half, shooting the ball to the right corner after receiving a pass from Bukayo Saka.

League topper Arsenal, eventually, defeated Tottenham 3-1 as Jesus and Granit Xhaka tormented the 10-men Spurs to register their seventh win of the season.

It was Tottenham’s second defeat in the 2022-23 season, while Arsenal went undefeated in eight successive matches.