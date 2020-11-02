Serie A: Roma beats Fiorentina to maintain perfect start, Sassuolo shocks Napoli

AS Roma continued its impressive start to the season when Leonardo Spinazzola and Pedro gave it a 2-0 win over Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.

Spinazzola put Roma ahead with a 'Route One' goal in the 12th minute. Goalkeeper Antonio Mirante sent a long clearance upfield which flew over Fiorentina's back line and Spinazzola raced away, cut inside a defender and fired a low shot into the net.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan set up the second in the 70th minute with a low cross for Pedro which the Spaniard tapped into the net from close range.

Roma, which has 11 points from six games, is unbeaten on the pitch in all competitions this season although it was penalised with a 3-0 defeat by Verona -- a game that ended 0-0 -- for irregularly fielding Amadou Diawara.

Fiorentina, struggling for consistency, has seven points.

- Serie A upstarts Sassuolo hand Napoli shock defeat -

Upstart Sassuolo went second in the table and ended Napoli's 100% record on the pitch in Serie A when a Manuel Locatelli penalty and a solo Maxime Lopez goal gave the team a shock 2-0 away win on Sunday.

Lopez had to wait nearly two minutes for his stoppage time goal to be confirmed while VAR officials reviewed a possible penalty for Napoli immediately beforehand.

Unbeaten Sassuolo has 14 points from six games, two behind 2020-21 Serie A leader AC Milan, while Napoli has 11. - Twitter

Napoli's Victor Osimhen complained that he had his shirt tugged but play continued, Sassuolo broke upfield and Lopez left two Napoli defenders on the ground before slipping the ball past David Ospina.

VAR officials eventually ruled it was not a penalty and the goal stood amid angry Napoli protests.

Sassuolo had taken the lead after Giovanni Di Lorenzo gave away a penalty with a late tackle on Giacomo Raspadori and Locatelli scored from the spot in the 59th minute.

Dries Mertens should have equalised but somehow shot wide from close range.

Napoli won its first four games on the pitch but was handed a 3-0 forfeit and had a point deducted after failing to play its match away to Juventus amid of confusion over COVID-19 rules.