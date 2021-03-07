Football Football Mancini header earns Roma narrow victory over Genoa AS Roma rode on Gianluca Mancini's header to secure a 1-0 victory over Genoa in the Serie A. Reuters 07 March, 2021 20:47 IST AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini (center) celebrates scoring the winner in Sunday's game against Genoa. - AP Reuters 07 March, 2021 20:47 IST Gianluca Mancini's first-half goal was enough to earn AS Roma a 1-0 home win over Genoa on Sunday, with the victory moving Paulo Fonseca's side up to fourth in the Serie A standings.In a tight contest, Mancini's bullet header from a corner in the 24th minute was enough for Roma to move on to 50 points from 26 games, one point above Atalanta in fifth, and two behind third-placed champion Juventus, who both have a game in hand.RELATED| Serie A: AC Milan's goal is to attain Champions League spot, says Pioli While Roma did have chances to make the result more comfortable -- substitute Gonzalo Villar going closest to a second as he struck a post in the second half -- Genoa had chances of its own to snatch a point against the nervy hosts.Fonseca's men hung on, however, to leave Genoa down in 13th on 27 points, without a win in its last five league games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.