Football Football Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United: Hourihane and El Ghazi condemn returning Bruce to defeat Aston Villa beat Newcastle United 2-0 in Monday's Premier League clash to end its losing streak, thanks to goals from Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi. Daniel Lewis 26 November, 2019 10:25 IST Anwar El Ghazi celebrates after scoring for Aston Villa, which moves up to 15th after bagging its first home league win in seven attempts against Newcastle. - Getty Images Daniel Lewis 26 November, 2019 10:25 IST Conor Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi scored first-half goals to end Aston Villa's three-match losing run in the Premier League, as it beat Newcastle United 2-0 on Steve Bruce's return to Villa Park. Bruce was sacked by Villa in October 2018, just over four months after losing the Championship play-off final, and he had little to celebrate in Monday's clash. Martin Dubravka produced a fingertip save to keep out Douglas Luiz's 25-yard drive but was beaten by Hourihane, the midfielder whipping a free-kick around the wall and into the net. Villa quickly added a second through El Ghazi, who turned in Hourihane's set-piece delivery from close range for his third league goal of the season, though only after a VAR check for offside. Allan Saint-Maximin, Isaac Hayden and substitute Andy Carroll all tested Tom Heaton in the second half but Newcastle, who had won back-to-back matches ahead of the trip to the Midlands, could not find a way through. A first home league win in seven attempts against Newcastle lifts Villa up to 15th.