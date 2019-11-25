European football round-up: Mourinho makes instant impact in London

Liverpool wrapped up three points at Crystal Palace thanks to Roberto Firmino's goal five minutes from time to remain unbeaten in the Premier League. Manchester City, playing at home to Chelsea, found itself 12 points behind before kickoff.

The nerves showed as Frank Lampard’s side took a deserving lead through N’Golo Kante. The goal brought some life into City’s play. It found the equaliser, via a deflection, through Kevin De Bruyne before Riyad Mahrez’s solo effort completed the comeback.

It was not the way Pep Guardiola is used to winning though, as his side had just 46.74 per cent of the possession — the lowest by a side managed by the Spaniard since he became a coach.

The title rivals are separated by nine points and Leicester City. The Foxes saw off a spirited Brighton and Hove Albion side to stay second in the table, one point ahead of Guardiola’s men.

Jose Mourinho made an instant impact in London, with Tottenham Hotspur registering its first away win since January. True to his word, he stuck with Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking approach. Christian Eriksen remained on the bench but his front three — Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min — all scored and Dele Alli was back to his influential best.

Arsenal’s struggles continue, with the side now without a win in five matches. It needed a stoppage-time equaliser to avoid an embarrassing home defeat to lowly Southampton.

“For me, it was a surprise,” Unai Emery said of Pochettino’s sacking. If the results don’t improve, no one will be surprised to see the Arsenal coach meet the same fate.

Manchester United continues to frustrate with Sheffield United being the latest to cause worries for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The promoted side outplayed the Red Devils and went two goals ahead before the hour mark.

Against the run of play, United scored two goals in the space of five minutes — Brandon Williams scoring his first senior goal while Mason Greenwood making an impact off the bench. With momentum on its side, the visiting side took the lead through Marcus Rashford. The drama was not done though as Oliver McBurnie found the equaliser in the dying seconds of the game to ensure the points were shared.

La Liga

Real Madrid and Barcelona both had to come from behind to remain on top — with 28 points each — of the table.

Leganes, at the bottom of the table, surprised the Catalan side by taking the lead. Luis Suarez levelled the score before Arturo Vidal secured the three points with a late winner.

Real Sociedad stunned the Santiago Bernabeu by scoring just two minutes into the game. But the faltering Galacticos had too much firepower for the visiting side. Aided by Karim Benzema’s sixth goal in five games, the comeback was far more comfortable for Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid’s draw at Granada meant it lost more ground on its title rivals.

Between the top two and Atletico is Seville, which remains in the title race after Ever Banega’s first-half penalty secured the win at Real Valladolid.

Serie A

Gonzalo Higuain’s second-half brace fired Juventus to a 3-1 win at Atalanta to maintain its position at the top of the table. Cristiano Ronaldo, recovering from a knee problem, was rested for the game. It stays one point ahead of Inter Milan, which downed Torino 3-0 in Turin.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli, the runner-up in the last two seasons, registered a disappointing 1-1 draw at the San Siro. It sits seventh, 15 points behind the Old Lady after 13 games, with its title ambitions fast fading.

Felipe Caicedo’s late winner against Sassuolo kept Lazio in third, while city rival Roma, which won against Brescia, moved to fourth.

Bundesliga

Rock bottom Paderborn stunned Borussia Dortmund fans by taking a 3-0 lead before half-time. Marco Reus’ added-time equaliser saw Borussia Dortmund take a point from the game, but it is fast losing ground in the title race.

Managerless Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf sees it go four points ahead of Dortmund, and just one point behind leader Borussia Monchengladbach, which lost 2-0 to Union Berlin. RB Leipzig stays second with a comfortable 4-1 win at home to struggling Cologne. The game saw Timo Werner become the youngest player to make 200 Bundesliga appearances.

Ligue 1

The last time Paris Saint-Germain and Lille met, they were in the title race and Lille won 5-1. The clubs’ fortunes have changed since.

PSG’s stroll to the title continues. Neymar came back from his latest injury to inspire the capital side to a 2-0 win against Lille. Marseille’s 2-0 win at Toulouse sees it stay second, eight points behind PSG, and remain the best of the rest.

Lyon, playing with 10 men for almost an hour, edged past Nice 2-1 to move into the top half of the table. Angers stays third with a 1-0 win over bottom club Nimes.