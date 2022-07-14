ATK Mohun Bagan to play AFC Cup inter-zone semifinal in September

ATK Mohun Bagan will play their inter-zone semifinal of the AFC Cup on September 7 at the Salt Lake Stadium, the club announced today.

The Kolkata club will lock horns against the Asian zone champions that will be either from Indonesia, Malaysia, or Vietnam.

The Mariners finished second in the ISL last season but qualified for the continental level after Mumbai City FC lifted both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy.

After a lackluster start to its AFC Cup campaign, the Green and Maroon brigade progressed to the inter-zone semifinal playoff of the tournament with a thumping 5-2 win over Maziya SC.

Juan Ferrando's side finished as winners of Group D with six points, level with Bashundhara Kings, but progressed on account of their superior head-to-head and goal difference.

ATK Mohun Bagan has bolstered its ranks by signing two defenders, Guinean Florentin Pogba and Australian Brendan Hamill.

Another couple of noticeable changes for ATK Mohun Bagan are the departures of forwards David Williams and Roy Krishna.