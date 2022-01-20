Football Football Atlético bus hit by Sociedad fans; Betis stadium closed for 2 games Real Sociedad fans threw objects at the team bus carrying Atlético Madrid players to a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, causing some damage and upsetting Atlético coach Diego Simeone. AP MADRID 20 January, 2022 09:08 IST Real Sociedad fans during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian on Wednesday. - REUTERS AP MADRID 20 January, 2022 09:08 IST Real Sociedad fans threw objects at the team bus carrying Atlético Madrid players to a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, causing some damage and upsetting Atlético coach Diego Simeone.Earlier Wednesday, the Spanish football federation closed Real Betis' stadium for two matches after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa match last weekend.Spanish media said there was minor damage to Atlético's bus after Sociedad fans attacked it as the team arrived at the Anoeta Stadium for the Round of 16 match in the Basque Country city of San Sebastián.READ: FA looking into Arsenal yellow card after suspicions raisedSimeone could be seen inside the bus reproaching Sociedad fans who continued to chant and insult the visitors before police intervention.Betis will have to play away from its Benito Villamarín Stadium after the piece of PVC thrown by a fan hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head and forced last Saturday's game to be suspended.Jordán was taken to a hospital but quickly recovered. The match was resumed a day later without fans at the Villamarín. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :