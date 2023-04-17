Atletico Madrid extended its unbeaten run to 13 league games after Antoine Griezmann scored twice in a 2-1 home win over Almeria on Sunday as the club registered its sixth straight win in Laliga.

Atletico moved to within two points of second-placed rival Real Madrid but Diego Simeone’s side is 13 points behind league leader Barcelona. Almeria is 17th, three points above the relegation zone.

Atletico was up and running inside five minutes when Angel Correa cleverly flicked his header from a corner kick into the six-yard box where Griezmann nodded home from point-blank range.

But Almeria got back on level terms in the 37th minute when it pounced on a poor back pass from Correa which set Leo Baptistao on his way down the left against his former club.

The Brazilian quickly took his shot as he was closed down and it deflected off defender Jose Gimenez before looping over Jan Oblak in goal to go down as an own goal.

The visitors’ joy was shortlived, however, as Atletico restored its lead six minutes later with some neat interplay which allowed Yannick Carrasco to cut the ball into Griezmann who grabbed his second with a smart finish.

Almeria thought it had an opportunity to steal a point in the last minute from the penalty spot when Gimenez handled the ball in the box, but VAR came to Atletico’s rescue, informing the referee that there was an offside in the buildup.

Atletico next travels to Barcelona, the last team to beat them back in January.