Football

La Liga: Atletico Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Almeria

Atletico, which has won only one of its last six La Liga games, is fourth in the standings on 28 points, level with Villarreal and Betis. It is 13 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, which has a game in hand.

Reuters
15 January, 2023 23:08 IST
15 January, 2023 23:08 IST
Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann reacts after the match.

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann reacts after the match. | Photo Credit: JON NAZCA

Atletico, which has won only one of its last six La Liga games, is fourth in the standings on 28 points, level with Villarreal and Betis. It is 13 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, which has a game in hand.

Atletico Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw by Almeria in LaLiga on Sunday in another disappointing showing for Diego Simeone’s team which ended the match with 10 men after Sergio Reguilon was sent off in the dying minutes.

Atletico, which has won only one of its last six La Liga games, is fourth in the standings on 28 points, level with Villarreal and Betis. It is 13 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, which has a game in hand.

Also Read
La Liga: Sociedad beats 10-man Bilbao 3-1 in Basque derby

Almeria were arguably the better side and climbed to 13th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Angel Correa gave Atletico Madrid the lead with a left-footed strike between the goalkeeper’s legs in the 18th minute but Almería leveled the match 19 minutes later with a delightful diving header by El Bilal Toure.

Atletico played with 10 men for the last few minutes after substitute Reguilon was shown a second yellow card for rising his forearm to an opponent’s face in an aerial challenge.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us