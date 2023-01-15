La Liga: Atletico Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Almeria

Atletico Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw by Almeria in LaLiga on Sunday in another disappointing showing for Diego Simeone’s team which ended the match with 10 men after Sergio Reguilon was sent off in the dying minutes.

Atletico, which has won only one of its last six La Liga games, is fourth in the standings on 28 points, level with Villarreal and Betis. It is 13 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, which has a game in hand.

Almeria were arguably the better side and climbed to 13th, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Angel Correa gave Atletico Madrid the lead with a left-footed strike between the goalkeeper’s legs in the 18th minute but Almería leveled the match 19 minutes later with a delightful diving header by El Bilal Toure.

Atletico played with 10 men for the last few minutes after substitute Reguilon was shown a second yellow card for rising his forearm to an opponent’s face in an aerial challenge.