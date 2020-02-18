Oblak: More to Liverpool than just Mane, Salah and Firmino

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak insisted there was more to Liverpool than just their brilliant front three and said it was deserved favourite.

Liverpool faces Atletico in the first leg of its Champions League last-16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino again shape as being huge threats to Atletico, which has won just one of its past seven games.

But Oblak, likely to play a key role for the La Liga side, said there was more to worry about than just Liverpool's forwards.

"We've obviously analysed everything but in the end all three are world-class players," he told a news conference.

"And it's not only them, Liverpool are a team and everyone on the pitch is an amazing player. They are in great form so I need to worry about all of them, not anyone individually.

"I'm worried about Liverpool as a team, we are playing Liverpool, not three great players up front. It will be a very difficult game and all three will cause us problems."

While Atletico is struggling for form, Liverpool is unbeaten in the Premier League and holds a 25-point lead at the top.

Oblak said the reigning European champion deserved favouritism for the last-16 tie.

"It's a team that practically hasn't lost a single game in a year, they are deservedly favourites and I'm sure they're favourites," he said.

"But that doesn't mean that we can give up and let them play how they want. We want to play our best possible game, the best game of the season so far and to get to the second leg alive.

"We are going to do our best and play our best against Liverpool who are in a great place at the moment."