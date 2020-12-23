Football Football Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks over betting rules breach Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of the FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing. Reuters 23 December, 2020 19:40 IST The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world soccer's governing body FIFA, the FA added. - TWITTER Reuters 23 December, 2020 19:40 IST Atletico Madrid and England defender Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,052.00) following a breach of betting rules, the Football Association said on Wednesday.Trippier, 30, denied seven alleged breaches of FA Rule E8, which were said to occur in July 2018, and requested a personal hearing.READ | Coronavirus spike in English women's football with 32 cases "An independent regulatory commission was appointed to hear the case, with four of the alleged breaches found proven and three dismissed during a subsequent personal hearing," the FA said in a statement.The suspension, which includes all football-related activity, begins on Wednesday following an application to world soccer's governing body FIFA, the FA added. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos