Football

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for COVID-19

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for COVID-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu said just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

AFP
06 January, 2022 17:37 IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.   -  Reuters

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.

"They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel," said Neveu.

