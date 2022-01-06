Football Football Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for COVID-19 Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for COVID-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu said just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match. AFP 06 January, 2022 17:37 IST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. - Reuters AFP 06 January, 2022 17:37 IST Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one."They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel," said Neveu. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :